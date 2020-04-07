Huntsville Police Department
April 6 – Day Shift
924 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Suspicious incident.
April 6 – Night Shift
Ave. P/15th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
619 Smith Hill Rd. – Commercial burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 6
1702 FM 980 – Robbery.
39 Arnell Kelley Rd. – Animal bite.
56 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.
377 Hostetter Rd. – Civil dispute.
176 FM 3454 – Criminal trespass.
202 Sunset Lake Rd. – Loud noise.
48 Teel Rd. – Criminal trespass.
Obannon Dr./Landis Lake Rd. – Suspicious person.
9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
April 6
Trevion Williams – Criminal trespass, failure to identify a fugitive, violating emergency orders.
Gordon Sawyer – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k).
Dennis Perry II – Assault by threat.
Markas Utley – Criminal trespass, public intoxication, failure to comply with sex offender registry.
April 7
George Powell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), tampering with evidence.
Anthony Jammer – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a building, fraud, escape, unlawful carrying of a weapon, violating emergency orders, resisting arrest.
Joshua Breaux – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500), escape, violating emergency orders.
