Huntsville Police Department

April 24 – Day Shift

1310 Utility Rd. – Shooting.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.

281 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

4004 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

11th St./Pear Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

408 Smith Hill Rd. – Theft.

400 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

107 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

April 24 – Night Shift

511 Nan Way – Domestic.

April 25 – Day Shift

700 Hickory Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1406 Hill Pine – Domestic.

April 25 – Night Shift

281 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

37 Thomason St. – Domestic.

116 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

April 26 – Day Shift

2601 11th St. – Theft.

174 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

1220 11th St. – Organized crime.

23 Howard Cir. – Domestic.

April 26 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 24

655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.

SH 19/FM 980 (Riverside) – Minor vehicle wreck.

27 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.

262 Didlake Rd. – Civil dispute.

649 Pinedale Rd. – Criminal trespass.

SH 150 E./FM 2693 – Theft.

106 Robin Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

197 Catechis Rd. – Animal complaint.

Didlake Rd./FM 1791 – Domestic.

601 SH 75 N. – Criminal trespass.

668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

24 Williams Ln. – Terroristic threat.

April 25

0 Mars Auto – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/Mann Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

81 Front St. (Riverside) – Found property.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

168 Booker Rd. – Civil dispute.

1767 US 190 – Civil dispute.

24 Pine Lake Dr. – Civil dispute.

156 Booker Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Public intoxication.

April 26

Arizona Ln./Chandler Ln. – Loud noise.

326 Geneva Rd. – Drugs.

30 Stockton Dr. – Burglary of a residence.

Tejas Dr./Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

600 Pool Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

67 Kelly Ln. – Criminal trespass.

8 Mock Rd. – Found property.

262 Didlake Rd. – Domestic.

83 Jackson Rd. – Criminal trespass.

5 Pine Hollow Dr. – Fight.

4 Bullard St. – Animal complaint.

1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.

112 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Sexual assault.

126 Pavey Cir. – Unattended death.

100 Poast Oak Cove – Suspicious person.

SH 75 S./Elmina Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

April 24

Deandre Colbert – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Rickey Riles – Public intoxication.

Abbigael Lander – DWI.

April 25

Brittany Brammer – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Zachary Lyerla – (2 counts) evading arrest, assault causing bodily injury, driving with an invalid license.

Krystal Steele – Assault causing bodily injury.

Shania Mishaw – Assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kalandra Brown – Assault causing bodily injury.

Edward Briggs – Driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Joseph Timmons – Public intoxication.

April 26

Terron Gambrell – Public intoxication, state emergency order violation.

Bryan Horn – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Frank York – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Adonya Craft – State emergency order violation, interfering with public duties, criminal trespass, criminal mischief (>=$750<$2,500).

Richard O’Bannon III – Public intoxication.

Abisai Carbajal – (2 counts) assault by contact.

Katrina Colbert – Public intoxication.

Christopher Colbert – Public intoxication.

Miranda Crawford – (4 counts) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Michael Jackson Jr. – State emergency order violation.

April 27

Joshua Gregory – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

David Torres – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.

