Huntsville Police Department
April 24 – Day Shift
1310 Utility Rd. – Shooting.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.
281 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
4004 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
11th St./Pear Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
408 Smith Hill Rd. – Theft.
400 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
107 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
April 24 – Night Shift
511 Nan Way – Domestic.
April 25 – Day Shift
700 Hickory Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1406 Hill Pine – Domestic.
April 25 – Night Shift
281 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
37 Thomason St. – Domestic.
116 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
April 26 – Day Shift
2601 11th St. – Theft.
174 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
1220 11th St. – Organized crime.
23 Howard Cir. – Domestic.
April 26 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 24
655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.
SH 19/FM 980 (Riverside) – Minor vehicle wreck.
27 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.
262 Didlake Rd. – Civil dispute.
649 Pinedale Rd. – Criminal trespass.
SH 150 E./FM 2693 – Theft.
106 Robin Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
197 Catechis Rd. – Animal complaint.
Didlake Rd./FM 1791 – Domestic.
601 SH 75 N. – Criminal trespass.
668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
24 Williams Ln. – Terroristic threat.
April 25
0 Mars Auto – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/Mann Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
81 Front St. (Riverside) – Found property.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
168 Booker Rd. – Civil dispute.
1767 US 190 – Civil dispute.
24 Pine Lake Dr. – Civil dispute.
156 Booker Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Public intoxication.
April 26
Arizona Ln./Chandler Ln. – Loud noise.
326 Geneva Rd. – Drugs.
30 Stockton Dr. – Burglary of a residence.
Tejas Dr./Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
600 Pool Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
67 Kelly Ln. – Criminal trespass.
8 Mock Rd. – Found property.
262 Didlake Rd. – Domestic.
83 Jackson Rd. – Criminal trespass.
5 Pine Hollow Dr. – Fight.
4 Bullard St. – Animal complaint.
1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Domestic.
112 Horseshoe Lake Rd. – Sexual assault.
126 Pavey Cir. – Unattended death.
100 Poast Oak Cove – Suspicious person.
SH 75 S./Elmina Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
April 24
Deandre Colbert – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Rickey Riles – Public intoxication.
Abbigael Lander – DWI.
April 25
Brittany Brammer – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Zachary Lyerla – (2 counts) evading arrest, assault causing bodily injury, driving with an invalid license.
Krystal Steele – Assault causing bodily injury.
Shania Mishaw – Assault causing bodily injury, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kalandra Brown – Assault causing bodily injury.
Edward Briggs – Driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Joseph Timmons – Public intoxication.
April 26
Terron Gambrell – Public intoxication, state emergency order violation.
Bryan Horn – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Frank York – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Adonya Craft – State emergency order violation, interfering with public duties, criminal trespass, criminal mischief (>=$750<$2,500).
Richard O’Bannon III – Public intoxication.
Abisai Carbajal – (2 counts) assault by contact.
Katrina Colbert – Public intoxication.
Christopher Colbert – Public intoxication.
Miranda Crawford – (4 counts) aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Jackson Jr. – State emergency order violation.
April 27
Joshua Gregory – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
David Torres – Indecency with a child with sexual contact.
