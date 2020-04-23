Huntsville Police Department

April 22 – Day Shift

1312 Ave. O – Burglary of a vehicle.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

April 22 – Night Shift

1235 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 22

500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

3661 SH 19 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Gambling.

187 FM 2550 – Domestic.

50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.

22 Emerald Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

64 Frank Cloud Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

15 US 190 – Domestic,

200 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

April 22

Mark Stash – Public intoxication.

Crystal Miller – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

John Shanley – Assault causing bodily injury.

Joshua Gregory – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Shelby Tims – Assault (offensive touch).

April 23

Glyn’Tasia Jenkins – Public intoxication.

Jose Lozoria-Salazar – Burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), family violence, failure to appear.

 

Tags