Huntsville Police Department
April 22 – Day Shift
1312 Ave. O – Burglary of a vehicle.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
April 22 – Night Shift
1235 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 22
500 FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
3661 SH 19 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
3722 SH 19 (Riverside) – Gambling.
187 FM 2550 – Domestic.
50 Harold Cir. – Suspicious vehicle.
22 Emerald Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
64 Frank Cloud Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
15 US 190 – Domestic,
200 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
April 22
Mark Stash – Public intoxication.
Crystal Miller – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
John Shanley – Assault causing bodily injury.
Joshua Gregory – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Shelby Tims – Assault (offensive touch).
April 23
Glyn’Tasia Jenkins – Public intoxication.
Jose Lozoria-Salazar – Burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), family violence, failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.