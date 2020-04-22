Huntsville Police Department
April 21 – Day Shift
107 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
1807 Normal Park Dr. – Burglary of a coin operation machine.
FM 2821 E./SH 19 – Criminal trespass.
1713 SH 30 E. – Theft.
Old Houston Rd./Boettcher Dr. – Animal bite.
April 21 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 21
100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
66 SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.
FS Rd. 209/FM 1791 – Suspicious vehicle.
17 Julia Justice Rd. – Terroristic threat.
190 Main St. – Animal complaint.
732 FM 3179 – Animal bite.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
2391 US 190 – Animal abuse.
7 Riverside Ln. – Harassment.
88 Piney Point Rd. – Domestic.
3 Riverside Ln. – Disturbance.
75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Burglary.
Walker County Jail docket
April 21
Quinten Wiggins – Money laundering (>=$2,500<$30k).
Darian Owens – Money laundering (>=$2,500<$30k).
Calob Balli – Criminal trespass.
Johnny Harris – Criminal nonsupport.
Joseph King – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury.
Mark Sawyer – State emergency order violation.
Rikesha Riles – State emergency order violation, false alarm, no insurance, reckless damage to property.
April 22
Robin Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), DWI.
Justin West – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), no valid driver’s licence, no insurance, failure to signal lane change.
