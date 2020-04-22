Huntsville Police Department

April 21 – Day Shift

107 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

1807 Normal Park Dr. – Burglary of a coin operation machine.

FM 2821 E./SH 19 – Criminal trespass.

1713 SH 30 E. – Theft.

Old Houston Rd./Boettcher Dr. – Animal bite.

April 21 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 21

100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

66 SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.

FS Rd. 209/FM 1791 – Suspicious vehicle.

17 Julia Justice Rd. – Terroristic threat.

190 Main St. – Animal complaint.

732 FM 3179 – Animal bite.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

2391 US 190 – Animal abuse.

7 Riverside Ln. – Harassment.

88 Piney Point Rd. – Domestic.

3 Riverside Ln. – Disturbance.

75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Burglary.

Walker County Jail docket

April 21

Quinten Wiggins – Money laundering (>=$2,500<$30k).

Darian Owens – Money laundering (>=$2,500<$30k).

Calob Balli – Criminal trespass.

Johnny Harris – Criminal nonsupport.

Joseph King – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury.

Mark Sawyer – State emergency order violation.

Rikesha Riles – State emergency order violation, false alarm, no insurance, reckless damage to property.

April 22

Robin Williams – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), DWI.

Justin West – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), no valid driver’s licence, no insurance, failure to signal lane change.

