Huntsville Police Department

April 20 – Day Shift

124 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.

430 Beto St. – Burglary of a building.

April 20 – Night Shift

Ave. N/11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 20

5 James Rd. – Disturbance.

2931 SH 19 – Stolen vehicle.

FS Rd. 209/FS Rd. 2098 – Theft.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly – Shots heard.

1 FM 2296 – Disturbance.

23 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Criminal mischief.

355 FM 1791 – Animal complaint.

28 FM 1696 W. – Suspicious person.

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Loud noise.

SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Drugs.

3703 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

66 SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail docket

April 20

Tyler Fletcher – Fraud.

Chad Haynes – Assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Brian Evans – Offensive touch.

Carter Gibson – Prohibited weapon, driving with an invalid license, display of a fictitious license plate.

April 21

Charlotte Williams – Public intoxication, loud noise.

Frederick Brown – Public intoxication, loud noise.

Michael Wendeborn – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), violation of state emergency orders, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arville Bergman – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license.

