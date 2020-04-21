Huntsville Police Department
April 20 – Day Shift
124 IH 45 N. – Stolen vehicle.
430 Beto St. – Burglary of a building.
April 20 – Night Shift
Ave. N/11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 20
5 James Rd. – Disturbance.
2931 SH 19 – Stolen vehicle.
FS Rd. 209/FS Rd. 2098 – Theft.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
155 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly – Shots heard.
1 FM 2296 – Disturbance.
23 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Criminal mischief.
355 FM 1791 – Animal complaint.
28 FM 1696 W. – Suspicious person.
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Loud noise.
SH 75 S./FM 2793 – Drugs.
3703 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
66 SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail docket
April 20
Tyler Fletcher – Fraud.
Chad Haynes – Assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
Brian Evans – Offensive touch.
Carter Gibson – Prohibited weapon, driving with an invalid license, display of a fictitious license plate.
April 21
Charlotte Williams – Public intoxication, loud noise.
Frederick Brown – Public intoxication, loud noise.
Michael Wendeborn – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), violation of state emergency orders, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arville Bergman – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.