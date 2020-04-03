Huntsville Police Department

April 2 – Day Shift

901 Windridge Dr. – Domestic.

April 2 – Night Shift

2615 El Toro Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 2

331 Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

1658 SH 75 N. – Animal abuse.

870 FM 405 – Criminal trespass.

13 Caney Creek Dr. – Shots heard.

76 Young Rd. – Loud noise.

Walker County Jail docket

April 2

Nicole Crain – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Ladarren Harrison – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear.

Brandon Leflore – Resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Michael Fowler – (2nd) DWI.

April 3

Hunter Gibson – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, violation of emergency orders.

