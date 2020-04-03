Huntsville Police Department
April 2 – Day Shift
901 Windridge Dr. – Domestic.
April 2 – Night Shift
2615 El Toro Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 2
331 Fisher St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
1658 SH 75 N. – Animal abuse.
870 FM 405 – Criminal trespass.
13 Caney Creek Dr. – Shots heard.
76 Young Rd. – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
April 2
Nicole Crain – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Ladarren Harrison – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear.
Brandon Leflore – Resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Michael Fowler – (2nd) DWI.
April 3
Hunter Gibson – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, violation of emergency orders.
