Huntsville Police Department

April 16 – Day Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

302 Gospel Hill Rd. – Theft.

2128 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

April 16 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 16

600 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

18 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

Gibbs St./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Minor vehicle wreck.

Pinedale Rd./FM 247 – Animal abuse.

3 Morris Ln. – Forgery.

Ponderosa Dr./Longhorn Loop Ct. – Theft.

34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

624 FM 1791 – Shots heard.

89 Oak Hill Dr. – Disturbance.

FM 247/Duerer Rd. – Shots heard.

2928 SH 19 – Commercial fire.

14 Catechis Rd. – Disturbance.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Drugs.

1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

April 16

Richard O’Bannon III – Public intoxication.

Damian Archie – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Donterian Williams – Accident causing serious bodily injury.

Noah Hatcher – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

April 17

Thomos Hollingsworth – (2nd) DWI.

Milton Mills – Public intoxication.

Eric Presley – Public intoxication.

Jonathan McCasland – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Ronnie Thomas Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin McClaugherty – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unlawful carrying of a weapon.

 

