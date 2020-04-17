Huntsville Police Department
April 16 – Day Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
302 Gospel Hill Rd. – Theft.
2128 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
April 16 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 16
600 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
18 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
Gibbs St./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Minor vehicle wreck.
Pinedale Rd./FM 247 – Animal abuse.
3 Morris Ln. – Forgery.
Ponderosa Dr./Longhorn Loop Ct. – Theft.
34 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
624 FM 1791 – Shots heard.
89 Oak Hill Dr. – Disturbance.
FM 247/Duerer Rd. – Shots heard.
2928 SH 19 – Commercial fire.
14 Catechis Rd. – Disturbance.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Drugs.
1746 SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
April 16
Richard O’Bannon III – Public intoxication.
Damian Archie – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Donterian Williams – Accident causing serious bodily injury.
Noah Hatcher – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
April 17
Thomos Hollingsworth – (2nd) DWI.
Milton Mills – Public intoxication.
Eric Presley – Public intoxication.
Jonathan McCasland – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Ronnie Thomas Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin McClaugherty – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.