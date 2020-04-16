Huntsville Police Department
April 15 – Day Shift
2710 Pine Shadows Dr. – Found property.
FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.
513 Smith Hill Rd. – Unattended death.
816 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
April 15 – Night Shift
9 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 14
595 Hawthorne Rd. – Theft.
78 Young Rd. – Theft.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Harassment.
19 Emily Rd. – Animal abuse.
IH 45 S./PR 40 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1961 FM 1375 E. – Disturbance.
143 Valley Dr. – Criminal mischief.
11 Jacob St. – Domestic.
April 15
1202 US 190 – Loud noise.
SH 19/Morris Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
FS Rd. 208/FS Rd. 208A – Suspicious vehicle.
60 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1857 FM 1375 E. – Criminal trespass.
500 FM 2821 W. – Lost property.
16 Creek Pt. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Obannon Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious person.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal abuse.
742 Jones Rd. – Civil dispute.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
1483 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious person.
3070 SH 19 – Drugs.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Burglary.
24 Johnson-Dodge St. – Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
April 15
Daijah Wilson – State emergency order violation.
Eric Oliver – State emergency order violation.
Michael Young – State emergency order violation.
Rodney Hampton – State emergency order violation, evading arrest.
Okechukwu Nwukamuche – State emergency order violation.
Willie Jackson – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Ainsworth – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Shelby Applewhite – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.
James Brown – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), Parole and Pardon Board violation.
April 16
James Odom – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, resisting arrest.
Antonio Reed – Fraud, failure to identify a fugitive, DWI.
Cedrick Crockett – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
