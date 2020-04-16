Huntsville Police Department

April 15 – Day Shift

2710 Pine Shadows Dr. – Found property.

FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.

513 Smith Hill Rd. – Unattended death.

816 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

April 15 – Night Shift

9 Old Houston Rd. – Domestic.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 14

595 Hawthorne Rd. – Theft.

78 Young Rd. – Theft.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Harassment.

19 Emily Rd. – Animal abuse.

IH 45 S./PR 40 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1961 FM 1375 E. – Disturbance.

143 Valley Dr. – Criminal mischief.

11 Jacob St. – Domestic.

April 15

1202 US 190 – Loud noise.

SH 19/Morris Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

FS Rd. 208/FS Rd. 208A – Suspicious vehicle.

60 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1857 FM 1375 E. – Criminal trespass.

500 FM 2821 W. – Lost property.

16 Creek Pt. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Obannon Dr./SH 19 – Suspicious person.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Animal abuse.

742 Jones Rd. – Civil dispute.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

1483 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Suspicious person.

3070 SH 19 – Drugs.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Burglary.

24 Johnson-Dodge St. – Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

April 15

Daijah Wilson – State emergency order violation.

Eric Oliver – State emergency order violation.

Michael Young – State emergency order violation.

Rodney Hampton – State emergency order violation, evading arrest.

Okechukwu Nwukamuche – State emergency order violation.

Willie Jackson – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

James Ainsworth – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Shelby Applewhite – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.

James Brown – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), Parole and Pardon Board violation.

April 16

James Odom – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest, resisting arrest.

Antonio Reed – Fraud, failure to identify a fugitive, DWI.

Cedrick Crockett – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Tags