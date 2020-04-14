Huntsville Police Department

April 13 – Day Shift

1015 Southwood Dr. – Theft.

5 Howard Cir. – Domestic.

April 13 – Night Shift

2033 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

3307 12th St. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

April 13

30 Charlotte St. – Criminal mischief.

191 Piney Woods Rd. – Animal complaint.

65 Charlotte St. – Drugs.

159 Cotton Rd. – Domestic.

500 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious vehicle.

30 Elkins Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1016 FM 405 – Theft.

FM 405/Angus Ranch Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

14 SH 75 N. – Residential fire.

22 Emerald Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

51 Howard Cir. – Burglary of a vehicle.

993 Wood Farm Rd. – Domestic.

722 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

April 13

Javion Crawford – Burglary of a habitation.

Richard Fontaine – Resisting arrest, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jessica Donner – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), display of fictitious license plate, burglary of a building.

Kristina Jarrell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

April 14

Benjamin Davis – Possession of drug paraphernalia, violating state emergency orders.

Trey Denson – Violating state emergency orders, minor in possession of alcohol.

Michael Hennerich – Assault causing bodily injury.

