Huntsville Police Department
April 13 – Day Shift
1015 Southwood Dr. – Theft.
5 Howard Cir. – Domestic.
April 13 – Night Shift
2033 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
3307 12th St. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
April 13
30 Charlotte St. – Criminal mischief.
191 Piney Woods Rd. – Animal complaint.
65 Charlotte St. – Drugs.
159 Cotton Rd. – Domestic.
500 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious vehicle.
30 Elkins Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1016 FM 405 – Theft.
FM 405/Angus Ranch Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
14 SH 75 N. – Residential fire.
22 Emerald Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
51 Howard Cir. – Burglary of a vehicle.
993 Wood Farm Rd. – Domestic.
722 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
April 13
Javion Crawford – Burglary of a habitation.
Richard Fontaine – Resisting arrest, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jessica Donner – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), display of fictitious license plate, burglary of a building.
Kristina Jarrell – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
April 14
Benjamin Davis – Possession of drug paraphernalia, violating state emergency orders.
Trey Denson – Violating state emergency orders, minor in possession of alcohol.
Michael Hennerich – Assault causing bodily injury.
