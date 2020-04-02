Huntsville Police Department
April 1 – Day Shift
1440 Brazos Dr. – Criminal mischief.
172 Sumac Rd. – Stolen vehicle.
April 1 – Night Shift
2812 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
4404 Shady Ln. – Suspicious incident.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 31
1015 FM 230 – Theft.
83 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.
52 Veronica Ln. – Civil dispute.
Timber Ln./Creek Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
23 Walnut Lake Dr. – Theft.
Fishermans Trail/Tall Timbers Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
50 Lake Falls Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
3 Jenkins Spur – Burglary of a vehicle.
1600 FM 980 – Theft.
Old Colony Rd./Mock Rd. – Assault.
31 Hawthorne Rd. – Shots heard.
168 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.
23 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Fight.
25 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
April 1
Stefan Smith – Burglary of a habitation.
April 2
Kenneth Bay – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
