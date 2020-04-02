Huntsville Police Department

April 1 – Day Shift

1440 Brazos Dr. – Criminal mischief.

172 Sumac Rd. – Stolen vehicle.

April 1 – Night Shift

2812 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

4404 Shady Ln. – Suspicious incident.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 31

1015 FM 230 – Theft.

83 Jackson Rd. – Civil dispute.

52 Veronica Ln. – Civil dispute.

Timber Ln./Creek Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

23 Walnut Lake Dr. – Theft.

Fishermans Trail/Tall Timbers Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

50 Lake Falls Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

3 Jenkins Spur – Burglary of a vehicle.

1600 FM 980 – Theft.

Old Colony Rd./Mock Rd. – Assault.

31 Hawthorne Rd. – Shots heard.

168 Booker Rd. – Disturbance.

23 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Fight.

25 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

April 1

Stefan Smith – Burglary of a habitation.

April 2

Kenneth Bay – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

