Huntsville Police Department
March 27 – Day Shift
2700 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
114 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
March 27 – Night Shift
280 FM 2821 – Failure to stop and give information.
2702 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
105 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
March 28 – Day Shift
193 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
2020 Ave. L 1 / 2 – Domestic.
March 28 – Night Shift
1615 Sycamore Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
88 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.
March 29 – Day Shift
US 190/SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
March 29 – Night Shift
108 Smith Hill Rd. – Assault.
SH 75/10th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 27
2263 FM 247 – Criminal trespass.
Tejas Dr./Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious person.
48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.
25 Brandon Rd. – Domestic.
Didlake Rd./Pine Breeze St. – Loud noise.
2378 IH 45 S. – Unattended death.
31 Veronica Ln. – Loud noise.
11 Walnut Cove – Assault.
90 FM 2693 – Domestic.
45 Wood Rd. – Suspicious person.
FM 3478/FM 230 – Suspicious vehicle.
Duke Rd./SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.
64 Willey Rd. – Shots heard.
44 Gerome Dr. – Loud noise.
March 28
400 FM 2989 – Suspicious person.
236 Geneva Rd. – Disturbance.
75 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Terroristic threat.
4930 FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.
1848 SH 75 N. – Shots heard.
March 29
70 Jones View Dr. – Domestic.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3745 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Credit card abuse.
66 Wood Farm Rd. – Animal complaint.
52 Veronica Ln. – Domestic.
168 Booker Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
30 Yolanda St. – Shots heard.
6 Nita Dr. – Animal bite.
121 Dorrell Rd. – Suspicious person.
23 FS Rd. 214 – Disturbance.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
2501 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
FM 980/FM 3478 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
March 27
Anterrius Dupree – Evading arrest, trespass, burglary of a habitation.
Markas Utley – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), public intoxication.
Richard Sandell – Burglary of a building.
March 28
Ryan Stalling – Possession of marijuana (>=4oz<5lbs.)
Larry Peterson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Gregory Schanfish – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Deborah Caffee – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.
Santos Cavazos – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
George Powell – DWI.
Octavius Williams – Delivery of marijuana (>1 / 4 oz<=5lbs).
Richard O’Bannon – Public intoxication.
Ezekiel Edwards – Public intoxication.
Jared Robledo – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=200g<400g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
Lane Berner – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
March 29
Benjamin Brooks – Resisting arrest, interfering with public duties.
Lawrence Dowdell – DWI.
Mark Leblanc – Burglary of a habitation.
