Huntsville Police Department

March 27 – Day Shift

2700 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

114 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

March 27 – Night Shift

280 FM 2821 – Failure to stop and give information.

2702 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

105 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

March 28 – Day Shift

193 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

2020 Ave. L 1 / 2 – Domestic.

March 28 – Night Shift

1615 Sycamore Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

88 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.

March 29 – Day Shift

US 190/SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

March 29 – Night Shift

108 Smith Hill Rd. – Assault.

SH 75/10th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 27

2263 FM 247 – Criminal trespass.

Tejas Dr./Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious person.

48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.

25 Brandon Rd. – Domestic.

Didlake Rd./Pine Breeze St. – Loud noise.

2378 IH 45 S. – Unattended death.

31 Veronica Ln. – Loud noise.

11 Walnut Cove – Assault.

90 FM 2693 – Domestic.

45 Wood Rd. – Suspicious person.

FM 3478/FM 230 – Suspicious vehicle.

Duke Rd./SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.

64 Willey Rd. – Shots heard.

44 Gerome Dr. – Loud noise.

March 28

400 FM 2989 – Suspicious person.

236 Geneva Rd. – Disturbance.

75 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Terroristic threat.

4930 FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.

1848 SH 75 N. – Shots heard.

March 29

70 Jones View Dr. – Domestic.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3745 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Credit card abuse.

66 Wood Farm Rd. – Animal complaint.

52 Veronica Ln. – Domestic.

168 Booker Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

30 Yolanda St. – Shots heard.

6 Nita Dr. – Animal bite.

121 Dorrell Rd. – Suspicious person.

23 FS Rd. 214 – Disturbance.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

2501 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

FM 980/FM 3478 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

March 27

Anterrius Dupree – Evading arrest, trespass, burglary of a habitation.

Markas Utley – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), public intoxication.

Richard Sandell – Burglary of a building.

March 28

Ryan Stalling – Possession of marijuana (>=4oz<5lbs.)

Larry Peterson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Gregory Schanfish – Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an invalid license, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Deborah Caffee – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.

Santos Cavazos – Public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

George Powell – DWI.

Octavius Williams – Delivery of marijuana (>1 / 4 oz<=5lbs).

Richard O’Bannon – Public intoxication.

Ezekiel Edwards – Public intoxication.

Jared Robledo – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=200g<400g), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=1g<4g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

Lane Berner – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

March 29

Benjamin Brooks – Resisting arrest, interfering with public duties.

Lawrence Dowdell – DWI.

Mark Leblanc – Burglary of a habitation.

Tags