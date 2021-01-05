Officers with the Huntsville Police Department continue to file reports of commercial burglaries from the holiday break.
On Tuesday, officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of 11th St., where they say an unknown suspect forced entry into the building and stole a bank bag with approximately $500 in cash. Police say that they recovered video from the scene and believe the suspect to be a black male wearing a black shirt and a hoodie.
Anyone with information in regards to the burglary are encouraged to contact HPD at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.
