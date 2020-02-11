After executing a search warrant at an McCollum Drive residence on Monday, law enforcement officials seized over 100 grams of illegal narcotics, according to police and documents.
The members of the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team executed a warrant at about 3 p.m. Monday at the residence of Cory Archie, 26, in the 400 block of McCollum Drive in southern Huntsville. Archie was wanted for a reported aggravated assault in January.
Despite Archie running, the team took the man into custody, and began the search. They found two grams of methamphetamine, two grams of an unknown pharmaceutical, three and a half ounces of synthetic marijuana, a pair of ecstasy pills, along with a scale and bags used to distribute the drugs.
“Our officers did a great job tracking down the suspect and securing his arrest,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “Because he was found with a scale and bags to sell drugs, we determined he was going to deliver them. The undeclared prescription drugs were also classified as dangerous drugs.”
Archie was arrested and charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and a warrant for aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $74,500 in bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.