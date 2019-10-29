A man with several warrants was arrested hiding in a dryer after fleeing the scene of an accident Monday night in Huntsville.
Officer Casie Wheeler was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. when she witnessed an auto crash in front of the Dollar General in the 4000 block of Sam Houston Avenue. While speaking to those involved in the crash, a passenger of one of the vehicles – identified as Jacoby Landers, 27, of Huntsville – fled the scene on foot.
Landers was spotted near MC Dance Studio then fled into the woods. Officers say Landers was spotted running near the Tanglewood Mobile Home Park, eventually hiding in the home of the driver of the vehicle – Hannah Robertson, 23, of Huntsville. Police say they found Landers hiding in the home’s dryer when he was placed under arrest.
“This was certainly a bizarre situation, but officer Wheeler did a great job tracking down the suspect,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are happy that no one was injured in the accident and that we have this guy behind bars.”
Landers was arrested and charged with evading arrest. He also had several warrants for home burglaries and failure to identify a fugitive out of Washington County. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $61,500 in bonds.
Robertson was also arrested for interfering with public duties. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
