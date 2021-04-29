TRINITY — One person is dead after being struck by a train Wednesday in southern Trinity County.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace reported that around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, his officers received a call from Union Pacific Railroad, with the railroad employee claiming that they had just hit a person laying in the train tracks south of Trinity.
Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and were able to locate the deceased body of a white male — identified as 46-year-old Jason Otis Bruso of Trinity. Wallace noted that no foul play is suspected at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
