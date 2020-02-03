It’s time to break out the winter coats.
A polar vortex, which has been absent from the United States for most of the winter thus far, is expected to slice into Texas early this week. The colder air is expected to bring nightly lows back near the freezing mark by Wednesday night.
"We are anticipating that a strong push of Arctic air will take place into the U.S. during the second and third week of February in response to a displacement or weakening of the polar vortex during the first week of February," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
When the polar vortex — a pool of bitter air that often sits over the North Pole during winter — weakens or becomes elongated, the frigid air that is normally locked up above the Arctic Circle can eventually break loose and move southward.
The last significant polar vortex shift was during mid-to late-November, which triggered the cold outbreak from late November to early December.
Even though a few major Arctic outbreaks in years past have reached much of the United States, it is rare for the entire lower 48 states to be cold all at the same time. Typically, cold air will punch into one-third to two-thirds of the contiguous states as other regions remain warmer than average.
"No matter what, we do not see a six- to eight-week outbreak of Arctic air, which is usually what happens with a polar vortex shift, but rather seven- to 14-day cold episodes or shorter," Pastelok said.
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy chances of rain through Wednesday evening in Huntsville, bringing nearly half an inch of precipitation.
