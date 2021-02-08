Poe receives municipal clerk certification

Huntsville City Secretary Brenda Poe graduated from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program last month, after completing approximately 200 hours of individual study over a four-course curriculum. She also attended eight two-day seminars for an additional 100 hours of classroom study.
“The curriculum includes selected texts and a number of special readings on the topics of public administration, election law, budgeting and finance, municipal law, and personnel management,” said Dr. Amy Holt, Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program Education Chair.
The Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program, located at the University of North Texas in Denton, is a university-level professional education program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. The program is the third oldest of 33 such programs in the country. The dertification program is recognized and endorsed by Section 22.074 of the Local Government Code. In 1984, the college board selected the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program as one of 64 exemplary professional development programs in the United States.
“Texas Registered Municipal Clerks are recognized for their achievements and contributions to effective, efficient local government by their mayors, city administrators, city councils, and the citizens of their communities,” said Dr. Holt.
Poe has served as City Secretary for two years. She began her career with the city at the Huntsville Public Library as a circulation clerk. She served one year as deputy city secretary under former City Secretary Lee Woodward.
Poe is the mother of three and grandmother of twin granddaughters.
“I am honored to have the support of my council to continue my education,” Poe said. “I continue to work every day to serve the citizens of Home Sweet Huntsville to the best of my ability. The Council has changed over the last three years, but each member has mentored me along the way. Their leadership has encouraged me to continue to grow.”
