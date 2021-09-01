The city of Huntsville and Huntsville Junior Service League have succeeded in meeting their goal of creating a space for inclusivity in the community, with the Play For All Playground at Kate Barr Ross Park.
The unique addition is long over due, according to Huntsville Junior Service League president Sandee Harding and Parks and Recreation director Penny Joiner.
“It’s just a blessing that we were able to raise the money and put it together for Huntsville and the kids of this community, as well as surrounding communities,” Harding said. “It’s an overwhelming joy that we are able to bring something that has honestly been needed for a long time. A mom can bring her child who may be somebody that would really benefit from those items and then maybe she has a child that would just like a regular slide, and now she can bring them both to the same playground.”
The play area is a big step towards fostering inclusivity in the community and making the city more welcoming for families with special needs children and adults to potentially call Huntsville home.
“We have been kicking around the idea of bringing some inclusive handicap play module elements for years,” Joiner said, recalling a handicap swing that had at one point existed at the park, only to be removed due to misuse over time.
“When the Junior Service League approached us at the end of last year with this project, my excitement is an understatement. Just the thought of them doing this fundraiser to help out the citizens and everyone that could benefit from this playground is amazing and they did an awesome job of fundraising,” Joiner said.
Spearheaded by former JSL president Amy McCormick, the committee began working towards the Play For All Playground in October, followed by fundraising picking up in the new year with a goal of bringing in $80,000 to $110,000 for just the modules and turf.
Now, less than a year later, the Play For All Playground was completed earlier this month, thanks to the generous support of the community.
The park was made possible by local businesses that partnered with the Junior Service League and the city of Huntsville Parks and Recreation department, highlighting the importance of keeping money local.
The Play For All Playground is a community-funded project, with gold sponsors including H-E-B, Wischnewsky Dodge, Wiesner of Huntsville and Northside Baptist Church, who each donated $10,000 towards the park. Silver sponsors that donated $5,000 each includes Elliot Jewelers, Believe Therapies and Bayes Achievement Center.
The JSL committee exceeded their goal and raised over $125,000 for the $106,000 project, which provided soft turf and modular systems, including sensory panels, like manipulating mazes, a merry-go-round and musical elements. The entire play area is designed to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, while ADA sidewalk additions and improvements are in the works for the park.
The committee contributed the excess $20,000 towards the purchase of a $30,000 sail cover for the playground, with a $2,000 donation from the Sam Houston State University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which came out of their winnings from the Southland Conference. The remaining funder were covered by the city of Huntsville.
“Kate Barr Ross had a lot of the newer elements, so we thought that putting it in with that playground in kind of an open area would be a great idea,” Joiner said.
The Play For All Playground is situated between the two pre-existing playgrounds and promotes inclusion in the area where kids can play together between the three areas, regardless of their limitations. The new addition is also in conveniently close proximity to the city’s various programs and events that happen at the park, including sporting events, the Fourth of July celebration and birthday parties.
“You never want somebody to feel like they are not included,” Harding said. “Even if we just have one child that comes and gets so excited because maybe they’re in a wheel chair and they’ve never been able to experience playing outside, it would just be absolutely joyful to see them come and feel like they can play just like everybody else.”
