Plans moving forward to construct a Presidents Park in Huntsville

Rendering courtesy of Don Martinez & AssociatesThe opening of the proposed Presidents Park, which will be located adjacent to the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas in Huntsville. 

Huntsville is widely known as the home for the first president for the Republic of Texas. 

However, a few more presidents could soon be added.

Plans are moving forward to bring a Presidents Park to the north side of Huntsville near the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas, which is famous for its displays of local American heroes.

Officials with the museum unveiled renderings on Friday for the proposed one-acre park, which will include 18-20 foot busts of former US Presidents, from George Washington to Barack Obama. The large sculptures, weighing between 11,000-20,000 pounds each, were designed by renowned local artist David Adickes — the man behind the construction of the large Sam Houston statue along Interstate 45.

SubmittedThe large president busts, currently being stored at David Adickes' studio in Houston, will soon find a new home at a new park near H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas. 

“This won’t just be a park, it’s almost a national monument,” H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum executive director Tara Burnett said. “We want this to be a destination tourist attraction, which we believe in turn will bring more people to the museum and to Huntsville.”

The busts, which have been housed in Adickes’ studio in Houston, are one of three sets. The Huntsville native was inspired to create the giant busts after driving past Mount Rushmore. His first set of the president busts were put on display at a President's Park in Lead, South Dakota, approximately 50 miles north of the historic landmark. Adickes would later help build another park of presidential heads in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Both of those parks have since closed.

Rendering courtesy of Don Martinez & AssociatesPlans are progressing for the construction of a President's Park in northern Huntsville. The near-1 acre park will display the presidential collection of local artist David Adickes, including 18-20 foot busts of each American president from George Washington to Barack Obama. 

The most extravagant of the parks was set to be part of a development in Pearland. However, that development also went bust.

Now the sculptures built for the Pearland development — valued at $6.5 million — will be coming to Huntsville.

“This is about putting heads in beds,” museum president Kenneth Lee said. “I have to believe that when people hear about this they are going to come to Huntsville. This is the only park like this in the United States, so how is it not good for Huntsville?

“The other two parks failed because they were private and no one was taking care of them. That won’t happen here, because the city, county and college are heavily involved.”

SubmittedH.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum president Kenneth Lee and local artist David Adickes show off a bust of President Andrew Jackson, which is currently being stored at Adickes' studio in Houston. 

The statues will come in two pieces on flatbed trucks from Houston. From there, the top piece will be lifted onto the bottom and welded together on the inside, sitting on a large base. Afterward, the seam would be sealed with concrete and smoothed down.

They will be part of a circular designed park, which will all face an American flag.

“If you are a human you will be humbled when you walk in this park,” said park designer Don Martinez. “The busts of these great men were larger than life.”

The park will also feature subtle details, including a timeline of America from 1776 to 2020.

Don Martinez with Adickes

H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas officials show off the new plans for President's Park with artist David Adickes. Pictured, from left, are museum executive director Tara Burnett, park designer Don Martinez, museum president Kenneth Lee and Adickes.

Museum officials will be launching the first phase of the project in the coming months, which involves moving the busts from Houston to Huntsville and putting them on pads. The second phase will consist of a capital campaign, as the museum will need thousands of dollars to complete the project and maintain it for years to come. The final phase will include the interior buildout, which will include lighting and security measures.

Those wishing to donate towards the park can contact Lee or Burnett at 936-295-5959. All donations are tax deductible and sponsors will be recognized with signage at the Presidential Park. 

