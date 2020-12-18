Planning commission OKs resort-style RV park

Members of the Huntsville planning commission on Thursday voted 5-0 to recommend a conditional use permit for a luxury RV resort on Hwy. 30.
The measure will now go before the Huntsville City Council for consideration with the commission’s recommendation, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 5, unless the permit application is withdrawn.
The proposed Lagoon Ranch RV Resort will contain 141 RV spaces and 33 park-style cabins on its location, which backs up to the Sam Houston National Forest. The property sits in between a residential area and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
“When people think of an RV park they think of an extension of housing. That’s not the design and thought process that went on here,” applicant Doug Jenson said. “We are finding that more and more families are going to a cabin or RV environment, so this resort will provide a beautiful opportunity for families to come here and spend their money locally.”
The proposed property will also include a resort-style pool, a floating kids obstacle course, multiple fishing ponds and a walking/bike trail.
However, not all those in attendance supported the application, with Wesley Memorial UMC pastor Kimberly Carney and neighboring resident Johanna Ullrich, both speaking in opposition.
“I feel like this is infringing on our property. Our land value will go down and our quality of life will diminish if this RV park is built,” Ullrich said. “We brought this property to build a home in a town with a small-town feeling.”
RV Parks are allowed to be built in Huntsville under the city's development code. However, they are required to have a conditional use permit, which can add certain restrictions to mitigate any nuisance issues. These conditions are intended to address noise, intrusive lighting, maintenance, visual clutter and parking concerns.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Planning Commission is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in Huntsville City Hall.
