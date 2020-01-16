Over half a dozen residents spoke out Thursday against a proposed student housing complex in a residential area of Huntsville.
Montgomery SH Land Acquisitions out of Houston approached the Huntsville Planning Commission with a proposal to build a five building apartment complex on 10 acres in the 2700 block of Montgomery Road. Preliminary plans for the student housing complex calls for 156 units with 444 bedrooms.
Despite an outpouring of concern from nearby residents, commissioners chose to recommend the complex to the Huntsville City Council with a 5-1 vote. Residents expressed concerns on what many classified as an already “busy street,” as well as potential impacts to neighboring properties.
There have been multiple wrecks between cline street and montgomery road,” said Wendy Whitehead, manager of the nearby Montgomery Meadows Apartments. “The increase in student housing has caused increased vandalism, but the main concern we have is the traffic. We have had several tenants rear-ended trying to get into the complex.”
The complex would bring an estimated 500 additional vehicles to the area on a daily basis, with a city code requirement of 1.1 parking lots per bedroom.
“We do not want to inconvenience any residents or increase traffic and danger to the area,” Montgomery SH Land Acquisition representative David Kilkarney said. “We will try and keep as many trees in the area as possible to ensure privacy and create a retention area for the runoff. We will also ensure that the complex and the construction teams will not have access to Cline Street.”
Commissioners requested that the complex include privacy fencing, balconies facing away from nearby residences. They will also be forced to conduct both traffic and wastewater studies before construction.
“We needed this permit to go through this commission because it is rented out by rooms,” city planner Janet Ridley said. “This is only a conditional permit and we believe these conditions will help both the developer and the nearby residents feel at ease.”
A second public hearing will be held before the city council, prior to a vote.
The next scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission is set for Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
