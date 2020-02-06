The Huntsville Planning Commission voted 5-0 Thursday to approve a highly-debated waiver that would provide road and pedestrian access to a proposed subdivision within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The proposed Lonestar Road Subdivision is being built on a 1,188 acre tract that is located on the west side of Interstate 45 S. with frontage on the I-45 Feeder Road. The property is bounded by Huntsville State Park to the north and Texas Grand Ranch to the west.
The approved modification to the subdivision standards was pertaining to the construction of sidewalks on bridges that are to be constructed with the Lonestar Road extension. The developer’s proposal to build a pedestrian bridge on a nature trail in lieu of the bridge requirements.
“We would stipulate that the pedestrian bridge be constructed concurrent with the road bridges,” city planner Janet Ridley said.
The other commissioners agreed and unanimously passed the proposal.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Planning Commission is scheduled for Feb. 20.
