Planning commission continues talks on food truck regulations

Regulation of food trucks in Huntsville got one step closer.
In a response to the growing popularity of food trucks and food truck park, the Huntsville Planning Commission is working to pass operating regulations for the trucks, since the current city code does not specifically regulate emerging business.
“We are excited to see the economic growth and entrepreneurial spirit of Huntsville vendors,” city planner Leigha Larkins said. “At the City, we would like to see the growth of the food truck parks.”
New regulations would address issues such as parking, restrooms, setbacks and garbage disposal. Trucks operating prior to the regulations will be exempt and continue to abide by standard business regulations.
“There are a lot of issues we have to consider when regulating food trucks, the first is the definition. Food trucks are mobile vendors providing food or drink,” Larkins added. “We also need to consider the parking issues when it comes to independent food trucks and whether they should be moved at night or stationary.”
The commission will finalize the regulations at the next meeting and they will be sent to the city council for a public hearing and approval.
Other action taken by the planning commission included:
• Approval of preliminary plan for section 13 of the Texas Grand Ranch.
• Approval of preliminary plan for Lonestar Road subdivision.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Planning Commission is set for Aug. 29.
