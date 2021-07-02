HUNTSVILLE — It was once known as the city of trees.
Now, planners with the city of Huntsville want to see a breakthrough in the struggle to enhance protections for the city’s canopy as expansive development continues. And they are pushing their recommendation to the Huntsville City Council.
Huntsville’s lush greenery reduces summer heat, enhances property values, and is part of the city’s identity. But recent developments caused the city to act with a tree ordinance that will place regulations and mitigation fees on developers who are seeking to clear undeveloped land.
“We had some subdivisions come in and do some things that we weren’t really happy with after we approved their plans. So we then decided to put together a tree ordinance so future subdivisions don’t scalp the property like what we’re seeing now,” said S.O. "Woody" Woods, Jr., the chairman of the Huntsville Planning Commission. “We made a mistake thinking that a tree policy we had in the development plan applied to residential properties, only to realize that it only applied to commercial.”
The planning commission recommended a draft ordinance Thursday that will be presented to the city council in the coming weeks.
According to the draft ordinance, both developers and landowners will be required to hire an expert to complete a tree survey when clearing over an acre of land. The application will also need to be submitted with a written document indicating the reason for removal or replacement of protected trees.
Residential properties, including newly developed single-family dwellings, duplexes and townhouses, will be required to plant two protected trees per residential unit.
Failure to comply with the proposed rules could result in a ‘Stop Work Order’ being issued and a minimum fine of $200 per violation. Each tree removed could be considered as a separate violation.
“With this tree ordinance we are targeting the larger subdivisions. We want to hold them accountable,” said city planner Armon Irones.
Read the full draft ordinance online at www.itemonline.com.
