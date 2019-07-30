Planetarium show to highlight beauty of the night sky

Planetarium visitors are set to visit a galaxy of numbers.
The Sam Houston State University Planetarium will host “Chaos and Order: A Mathematical Symphony” tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in room 102 of the Farrington building on the SHSU campus.
“This show will be much different than a typical show at the planetarium, as it is more artistic,” planetarium director Mike Prokosch said. “It has four musical parts with related scenes for each.”
The planetarium is a 360-degree, state-of-the-art theater, which gives astronomy and physics students the opportunity to study the night sky or visualize galaxies. The planetarium also hosts weekly films during the summer for the community and monthly films during the school year, with many related to astronomy and space. However, “Chaos and Order” is an experiment for the team.
“I have hosted these shows for 15 years now and I don’t ever want to stop,” Prokosch added. “There is always someone who has never been to the planetarium and it is enjoyable to see the awe they are in.”
Attendees of the show will be taken through several different geometric shapes, with detailed graphics and visuals synchronized to the music. The show is scheduled to last 25 minutes.
“This is a very difficult show to describe, but it really is beautiful and fascinating,” Prokosch said. “It feels like you are in an old Windows screensaver.”
Officials with the planetarium will host their last show of the summer August 7 at 7 p.m., with a show chosen by the audience. The event is free and open to the public, but the theater only has 29 seats, so it is first come, first serve.
“I encourage the community to come out and enjoy the show,” Prokosch added. “It will be fun and enjoyable for the entire family.”
