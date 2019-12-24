Local churches are encouraging the public to take a break from the gift wrapping and food to remember the reason for the season, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.
Churches across Walker County are set to host Christmas Eve services tonight, with carols, scripture and candlelight for attendees. Many churches also have services planned for Christmas Day, with holiday services being the most attended services of the year.
“Christmas Eve services are a tradition for us here. We get together and retell the birth of Christ and light our candles to symbolize that the light of the world has come,” First Baptist Church of Huntsville pastor Garrett Sims said. “We will sing traditional Christmas hymns and celebrate, but we like to keep it short and sweet.”
Many of the services will feature readings of the Christmas story, Christmas carols and fellowship.
“Although we do have services on Christmas Eve, many in our congregation do not like to drive at night and prefer to come in the morning,” St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church priest Kellaura Johnson said. “It is much more laidback than our regular services and we read a story to the kids and sing all of the carols we know and love.”
For those hoping to experience both a candlelight service and Christmas morning service, several churches will be pulling double duty. Faith Lutheran Church will host several services for all ages, along with breakfast open to the public prior to mass on Christmas morning.
“We are holding several services to give the public the opportunity to experience the birth of Jesus in many different ways,” Faith Lutheran Church pastor Robert Hemsath said. “Our early Christmas Eve service is for younger children and families to experience a more festive environment, while our later service is more formal and intimate.”
No matter the age or church experience, there is truly something for everyone this holiday season.
Candlelight masses/ Christmas services
Christmas Eve
• Calvary Baptist Church – 5 p.m. – 1135 U.S. 190 East.
• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – 5019 Sam Houston Avenue.
• First Baptist Church of Huntsville – 6 p.m. – 1229 Avenue J.
• Faith Lutheran Church – 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 111 Sumac Road.
• First Baptist Church of Dodge – 6 p.m. – 204 F.M. 405.
• First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville – 6 p.m. – 1801 19th Street.
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church New Waverly – 7 p.m. & Midnight – 101 Elmore Street.
• University Heights Baptist Church — 6 p.m. — 2400 Sycamore Avenue
• Huntsville First United Methodist Church — 5 & 7 p.m. — 1016 Sam Houston Avenue
• Second Baptist Church of Huntsville — 6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. — 2517 Sam Houston Avenue
Christmas Day
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Church New Waverly – 10 a.m. and Noon – 101 Elmore Street.
• Faith Lutheran Church – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – 111 Sumac Road.
• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church – 10 a.m. – 5019 Sam Houston Avenue.
