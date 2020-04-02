Police are on the lookout for a truck that was reported stolen from a Huntsville home Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Sumac Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the owner reported his pickup stolen. Police say the victim told them that on March 25 a set of keys to his 2009 Dodge 2500 were stolen and it may have been the same person.
“We have entered the vehicle as stolen and have a couple suspects in mind,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We will be on the lookout for the vehicle or any leads.”
