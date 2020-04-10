Persevering through hardship

For Fiesta Taqueria owner Mandy Johnson, the restaurant has always been about creating a home away from home for her customers, offering a place to gather in celebration and comfort in times of hardship.
It’s not always apparent how entwined our lives become with a frequently visited establishment until the opportunity to visit is swiftly revoked. As dining rooms across the country remain empty during the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant owners like Johnson have had to adapt to stay afloat.
“We are very lucky to have our family friends and regulars that come in on their certain days, but there’s nothing like serving people dining in, so we’re totally missing out on shaking people’s hands, hugging people, loving on our babies – life’s totally taken all of that away,” Johnson said.
Johnson notes business has slowed down “tremendously” during the dining room closure, with no sign yet of when they will be allowed to host customers again.
“The three of us at the front are really trying to stay as happy and positive as normal, but honestly with the chairs on top of the tables, just letting people come in a couple at a time, I want to say it’s a little depressing, but we’re not letting it depress us … it’s sad, but we’re trying not to be sad,” Johnson said.
The dips in and out of financial difficulty is no new battle for Johnson when it comes to the restaurant, though her perseverance has always proven to pay off. The family restaurant opened by her father and grandfather 30 years ago hit a slow streak in 1993 and her father tried to close it multiple times, however Johnson’s positive outlook and prayers convinced him to continue pursuing his dream.
Now, Johnson runs the restaurant with the help of her six-person staff, many of whom have been with her since the restaurant opened. As an extended family to Johnson, they remain one of her biggest worries through this time.
“I am extremely concerned for our future … whether we are open or not, it’s closed or slow, they need their checks, they’re taking care of families,” Johnson said. “That’s my biggest concern is that I’ve got to get them their money, at least cover payroll. Light and stuff, I feel like I can at least call them and put them on hold, but I can’t put these families on hold.”
Although dining rooms have closed, restaurant owners are working harder than ever to ensure that their businesses survive, finding creative ways to continue providing for their communities.
For Johnson, this has meant a dive into social media marketing, in an effort to push for to-go orders and to keep her business present in the community’s mind. It’s a new endeavor for Johnson, who is suddenly having to juggle advocating for her business on Facebook while running the day-to-day operations of her restaurant with the help of her small team.
“We are currently working on a new menu, we have been for a while, but now is the time we have got to work on it and get it out, so it’s crunch time,” Johnson said.
Easter take-out orders are currently underway in addition to some new daily specials to mix things up for regulars until the new menu is put into effect.
“To see their excitement over our stuff is awesome, I really love my job and being able to do this, and we’ll stick with it as long as we can,” Johnson said.
For the time being, Fiesta Taqueria has adjusted its hours to operate 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, though breakfast taco orders can be picked up as early as 8:30 a.m. if the order is placed the day before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.