Perseid meteor shower visible through August

Astrologists and stargazers will be chasing dark skies throughout the month of August as the Earth makes its way through the Perseid meteor shower.
While the Perseid meteor shower began providing possible sightings as early as July 17, with up to five or 10 meteors per-hour, the peak night almost always falls on Aug. 11 and the morning of Aug. 12, offering the best sights of up to 60 or 80 meteors per-hour at 2 a.m.
“That’s figured about one per-minute on average, so you might go 10 minutes and not see any and then see a burst of four or five,” said Mike Prokosch, Sam Houston State University physics department staff aid and amateur astronomer, adding that it takes patience to catch sight of a meteor.
The meteors will likely continue to be visible in low numbers for another two weeks after the peak nights.
The Perseid meteor shower, named for its appearance to be raining from the Persius constellation, is a reliably consistent shower, significantly out performing most others of its kind.
The source of the meteors comes from the Swift-Tuttle comet, which orbits the sun in an oblong pattern that lasts a period of about 133 years. As the comet passes through the inner solar system, the sun warms and softens the ice in the comet, causing it to release pieces of rock and dust in its orbital stream, creating a cloud that the Earth passes back through this time each year.
“This year, what will make it a little bit better, is that the moon will not be waxing, the moon will have set earlier in the evening, so assuming the weather is good, you’re going to have nice dark skies which is imperative to be able to see the shower at its best,” Prokosch said.
While no equipment is needed to enjoy the phenomenon, the trick for locals wanting to see the meteor shower will be to find an area sufficiently far enough away from the city’s light pollution, while also avoiding the Piney Woods that surrounds the area, obstructing views of the night sky.
Prokosch recommends heading North West of Huntsville with a group of friends, to help catch better sightings. Alternatively, the SHSU observatory, located at 39 Knox Cir. in Huntsville, will be open to the community on Friday, Aug. 13.
