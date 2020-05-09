Perfect attendance for 13 years

It’s not often that a student goes a whole school year without missing a single day of school, however one Huntsville High School senior will be graduating with 13 years of perfect attendance on July 25.
“Some people go, ‘yeah okay, it’s no big deal,’ but I think there’s days that she didn’t want to go, there’s days that even I don’t want to go to work, but she still gets up and goes,” Emily’s mother, Rebecca Rowley said.
It’s a dedicated mindset that has prepared Emily Rowley for her future, instilling accountability, perseverance and an awareness of others’ investments in her, from teachers to future employers.
“My mentality is, if I can’t go to school, then how would I feel if I have a job? If I can’t make it to school, I can’t make it to a job,” Emily Rowley said.
“The employees are definitely dependent on you being there at any job, there’s a task that has to be completed and if you’re not there, someone else is having to cover for you,” Rebecca said.
Emily is not the only Rowley to reach the same milestone, her older sister also graduated with 13 years of perfect attendance just two years ago.
“We were just parents that had them on a structure … they were healthy kids and we made them go. I had to go to work, they had to go to school, it’s just life,” Rebecca said.
Reaching this goal started out as a joint effort between Emily and her parents, and as she got older, Emily took the responsibility upon herself to see it through.
“It started off as let’s see if we can do it one year, and it just grew and she’s done it every single year,” Rebecca said. Emily was even one of about 10 seniors to show up for senior skip day.
Although she’s worked hard to show up to school every day, Emily doesn’t hesitate to admit that she wasn’t disappointed when the schools were closed following spring break.
“It kind of felt weird at first, but now it’s like my new norm,” Emily said.
Even though she’s now studying from home, she’s still not missing any lessons. Emily sees it as preparation for the fall semester when she will begin her freshman year at Lone Star College studying criminal justice.
Emily’s freshman year of college will entirely be composed of an online curriculum. During her time of registration, uncertainty remained about the future of college campuses reopening and only online classes were being offered at the time.
“It feels kind of weird that senior year is coming to an end, but a new chapter is opening. The only regret I have is not saying bye to my friends,” Emily said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.