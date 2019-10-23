A pedestrian violation led police to the discovery of a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday night in Huntsville.
According to authorities, Huntsville Police officer Lucas Cowl was on patrol in the 600 block of 6th Street around 8 p.m., when he noticed a pedestrian illegally crossing the street. Cowl spoke to the man – identified as Garric Williams, 26, of Huntsville – who informed him that he was carrying a 9mm handgun.
Police say while searching Williams’ name, they discovered two municipal warrants and his history as a felon, which bars him from carrying a gun.
“This was heads up police work by officer Cowl to notice the suspect and find the weapon,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We do not want weapons in the hands of dangerous individuals, so we are thankful for his work.”
Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
