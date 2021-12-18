Each year, a single flame originating from the very grotto of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem lights up the globe to share the message of world peace during the holiday season.
As the Peace Light spreads across the continent, it will be making its way to Huntsville for all to take home with them on Monday.
“The Peace Light is a symbol of peace and friendship, a visible reminder to each of us to keep the hope of peace alive in our homes, our communities and our world. It’s an opportunity to take a short break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and receive that gift from a worldwide organization whose goal is to spread peace,” said Karla Christian, U.S. National Peace Light Coordinator.
The Peace Light has been making its way to Huntsville since 2015, with the flame renewed locally in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, skipping the previous year due to travel restrictions, while in 2016, the flame didn’t travel to Texas at all.
“Not surprisingly, the 2016 season prompted me to become even more active with the Peace Light movement,” Christian said.
Christian co-founded the nonprofit organization, Peace Light North America, to provide information, resources, mapping services and communication aimed at encouraging the spread of the Peace Light each year. As the U.S. National Peace Light coordinator, Christian also hosts several classes throughout the year, educating communities about how they can become involved with the Peace Light, while working with a worldwide team to share ideas and encouragement.
The International Peace Light is an eternal flame originating at the birthplace of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. Similar to the Olympic flame, it is spread around the world with a message of peace and friendship.
The program was founded by ORF, the Austrian Broadcasting Company, in 1986, as part of a charitable program to provide relief for underprivileged children in Austria. Shortly thereafter, the Austrian National Scouting organization became involved and began sharing the Peace Light with other countries.
The Peace Light first made its way to the U.S. in 2000, reaching six states. The first publicized arrival of the Peace Light in the United States came a year later, as a gift from Scouters in the United Kingdom. The gesture served as a symbol of unity, peace and friendship following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The Peace Light was presented to the U.S. that December in front of the temporary mortuary at Ground Zero.
Since then, the program has become a tradition, growing to encompass thousands of people and organizations across the U.S., who help receive, transport and share the Peace Light.
Each year, a child fetches the flame into blast-proof lamps, which are flown from Tel Aviv to Vienna, Austria and across the Atlantic to New York City, where citizens, churches Scout groups and youth organizations receive the Peace Light through a service at the John F. Kennedy Airport. The individuals then take the flame across the North American continent, spreading its message of peace and friendship along the way.
This year, the Peace Light arrived in New York City on Dec. 11 and within less than 10 days, it will have traversed the country, spreading candle, to lantern, to candle again, and so-forth, reaching the Robert A. Josey Scout Lodge in Huntsville on Monday.
Community members are invited to join the Josey Scout Lodge at 7 p.m. on Monday for a candlelight ceremony, spreading the flame’s message of peace and friendship. Candles will be provided for all to light, however, those interested in taking the flame home with them are advised to bring an enclosed candle or lantern, as well as a safe way to transport it.
“I am so excited to return to sharing the Peace Light this year. Pandemic-related precautions severely curtailed our activities last year, and I truly missed being able to do this. Having the Peace Light is wonderful, but the flame and its message of peace and friendship are meant to be shared with others. I’m very much looking forward to sharing that blessing with others,” Christian said.
