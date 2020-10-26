The Walker County Commissioners Court has appointed retired banker Marcus Payne to replace Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Mike Countz, who recently announced his retirement.
The appointment was made official Monday by a unanimous vote of the commissioners court.
“We did have some good applicants and some really qualified people,” Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) said prior to making the motion to nominate.
Payne, a third generation county resident, was selected out of a field of 11 potential candidates, only five of which went through the official review process. He was in the banking industry for 33 years and has remained an active member of the community, serving on various county boards and commissions.
“I knew Judge Countz really well and grew up with his family, so once he announced his retirement I saw this position as an opportunity to continue serving the community,” Payne said.
Justice of the Peace Courts are part of the state judicial system and serve both as judges and magistrates. As judges, they preside over Class C misdemeanor criminal cases, justice court cases, small claims cases and eviction suits where the amount in controversy doesn’t exceed $10,000.
In Texas, a Justice of the Peace does not have to be a practicing lawyer or judge, but must be a resident of the precinct for the last six months and the state for the last year.
Items approved by commissioners included:
• ambulance service contracts with Huntsville ISD and New Waverly ISD.
• purchasing a radar for the Precinct 3 Constable’s office at a cost of $4,264.50
• accepting a grant for the victim assistance coordinator within the Walker County District Attorney’s Office. The grant will fund 95% of the cost for the position.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Walker County Courthouse.
