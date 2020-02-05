Patrick to give keynote address at annual Reagan Dinner

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will be in Huntsville next week, as he prepares to give the keynote speech at the annual Walker County Reagan Dinner on Feb. 10.
The Reagan Dinner is a major fundraising event for the Walker County Republican Party, and serves as a ceremony to honor the 40th President of the United States.
Regarded as a voice for principled conservative policies both in Texas and across the nation, Patrick was elected as Lt. Governor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He previously served two terms in the Texas Senate, representing northwest Harris County.
“We are very excited to have Lt. Governor Patrick in town for the Reagan Dinner,” Walker County Republican Chairman Linda McKenzie said. “The real reason we have the dinner is to honor President Ronald Reagan, but it is also a good way to bring Republicants together in an effort to keep Texas ‘Red’.”
The soldout Reagan Dinner will be taking place Monday, Feb. 10 at the Elkins Lake Country Club, located at 632 Cherry Hills Drive in Huntsville, with a reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.
