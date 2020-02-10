Dan Patrick said he has spent some time getting to know the 45th president of the United States.
“I wish everyone would have the opportunity to meet him. If he walked into this room right now, you would feel like he is one of us” the current Texas Lt. Governor told the nearly 2220 Walker County-area Republicans on Monday during the Reagan Dinner at the Elkins Lake Clubhouse.
“As much as I love Ronald Reagan, in my lifetime he is the greatest president of all time.”
Patrick was the keynote speaker at the annual Reagan Dinner, which also featured speeches by State Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Dist. 5) and State Representative Ernest Bailes (R-Dist. 18).
Much of the evening was spent around rallying support for the March 3 primary and the Nov. 3 general election, when President Donald Trump will seek a second term in office.
“He loves Texas and we as Texans need to be sure that he has our support,” Patrick said.
In the last general election, Republicans lost the vote in Texas’ 15 largest counties by nearly 10%. However, Republicans control nearly 70% of the vote in the remaining 239 counties, which accounts for nearly half of the state’s population.
“It’s really important that we have a big win in Walker County,” the Lt. Governor added. “There is a huge difference between winning by 72% and winning by 68%, because that could be the difference in picking up a congressional seat.”
The other state officials agreed.
“Texas is still in the hands of rural counties,” Rep. Bailes said. “We cannot take this election cycle for granted, we have to show up and vote or we will lose the state.”
In Texas politics, Patrick highlighted the state legislature’s 2019 session. During the session, the state legislature passed bills targeted on property tax and education reform. They also passed legislation to increase school accountability through the A-F model.
The next session for the Texas Legislature will begin Jan. 2021.
