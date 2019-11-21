Get your laughs and some great food this weekend in Downtown Huntsville.
The Patio Cafe is set to host an amateur comedy night Saturday at 6 p.m. on the square in Downtown Huntsville.
“This is the first time we have hosted an event like this,” Patio manager Corey Ryan said. “We have hosted many shows at The Patio, with live music each Thursday and open mic nights, but never a comedy show. There is nothing like this in Huntsville and we want to bring some new entertainment to the city.”
Three performers – including Patio manager Corey Ryan, Gio Soto and Vincent Colonetta – have signed up to try their hand at stand-up, but members of the community are encouraged to give it a shot.
“We usually have a busy dinner service before shows at the Old Town Theater and we figured this would be a good way to be seen and get the community excited about comedy,” Ryan added. “We are by no means professional comedians, but Vincent is trying to get into comedy full-time. We want to see the community come up and perform, whether they have or not.”
The stand-up comedy show will lead up to a performance by Jason Boland and The Stragglers at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Theater, however, the show could run longer depending on the turn-out.
“I hope to see this become a regular event in Huntsville and we can see the humor of our friends and neighbors,” Ryan said. “We are by no means trying to turn The Patio into a comedy club but we want to bring something new to the community and I think attendees will have a great time.”
There will be no cover charge for the show and dinner will be served as normal. If you would like to perform, contact The Patio at 936-439-6620.
