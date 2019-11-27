CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties’ Parade of Playhouses is back for the holiday season, giving local families a chance to win a custom built playhouse for as little as $25.
Parade of Playhouses is an annual fundraiser featuring one-of-a-kind playhouses built by local builders, individuals and businesses to benefit CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties.
“The playhouses represent the safe, loving homes that we want for our kids,” CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties development director Amanda Rogers said.
CASA – standing for court appointed special advocate – is a non-profit organization that works to provide volunteer advocacy to the abused and neglected children in the custody of Children’s Protective Services.
“The child goes into the foster care system, they may be changing schools and homes – so much is changing around them that they kind of need that one constant person that they can rely on,” Rogers said.
Court appointed volunteers check on the child, family, foster families, schools and doctors to asses a child’s safety and well being. The advocate will then go to court every month to report what they’ve seen to a judge and give an unbiased recommendation.
Like most non-profits, CASA is in a constant need of funding to continue the services it provides to children and families in the community, and Parade of Playhouses serves as its largest fundraiser of the year.
The custom playhouses valued from $2,000 to $6,000 have been auctioned off in the past, however this year, CASA will be selling raffle tickets with hopes of making the playhouses more accessible to more families and to raise more funds to go back to the kids served by the non-profit.
“We feel that it is more accessible to more families … not everyone can auction, but people can buy a $25 auction ticket,” Rogers said.
Last year’s auction earned a net-profit of $23,000 through their sponsorships and auction, with a profit of $10,000. This year, the non-profit hopes to net closer to $40,000 through sponsorships and the increased accessibility of raffle tickets.
Donors will specify on their $25 raffle ticket which house they would like to win and will then be entered into that specific drawing. There will be one drawing for each of the playhouses.
The four play houses designed by Superior Homes Custom, First Financial Bank of Huntsville/Silvis Steel and the Sam Houston State University Department of Engineering will be shown during the Huntsville Lions Christmas Parade, Dec. 7. They are also currently on display around town.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase through December 11 at CASA of Walker County, Wiesner of Huntsville, Walker County Federal Credit Union, Physical Therapy Associates, First Financial Bank, Markham Realty and The Story Team.
Winners will be announced at the Cocoa with CASA event, an open house at the CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties office December 17 from 5 - 7 p.m., however donors don’t have to be present to win.
“They can have some cocoa, have some fun, maybe have some Christmas cookies, and then the drawing will take place at 6:30 p.m. here at the office,” Rogers said.
CASA of Walker, San Jacinto & Trinity Counties is located in the First National Bank of Huntsville building located at 1300 11th Street, Suite No. 310.
