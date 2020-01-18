Parade, celebration set to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People throughout the Huntsville area will gather Monday to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events include the 22nd annual MLK parade as well as a community celebration at Emancipation Park. The keynote speaker will be Marcus Forney, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Huntsville ISD.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the community celebration at noon.
“We always have a great turnout for the parade and celebration,” parade organizer Betty Smith said. “Dr. King taught us about service and this holiday is meant to be a day of service, so this is our way of serving the community.”
The parade will begin at the Sam Houston Cultural Center on 10th Street and will continue nearly 1 ½ miles to the park which honors the legacy of Dr. King. Participants will include various Huntsville churches, drill teams, civic organizations and clubs, dancers, horses, auto clubs and motorcycles.
After arriving at MLK park, attendees will be treated to free hot dogs and drinks, with sport activities for children.
“My favorite part of the parade and festivities is seeing how excited the children get and seeing them enjoy themselves,” Smith added. “It really means a lot to see the community come together to give back and honor Dr. King.”
The celebration service will be held at the MLK Recreation Center at the intersection of MLK Drive and Third Street. Braylon Raymond, a member of the New Waverly High School debate team will serve as the emcee for the event, which will also feature music from The Williams Sisters from Warren Chapel United Methodist Church.
“This celebration has been hosted for over 50 years and was originally started by Percy Howard, an influential member of our community,” Vanetta Mills said. “We really hope to see the community attend the events and rally around the day of fellowship and recognition of Dr. King.
“We want everyone to serve someone on this special day and remember the way Dr. King served us all by declaring us equal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.