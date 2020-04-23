As states across the country rush to reopen their economies, experts warn of a second wave of COVID-19.
Nearly 850,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, with nearly 45,000 deaths, and despite the rush to get the government up and running, the country has yet to fully flatten the curve.
This has led many experts to predict a second wave of the virus, which may lead to more deaths and even mutations in the virus.
“Epidemics must run their course until the percentages of those contagious have dropped sufficiently,” said Sam Houston State University population health professor Steven Brown. “Leaders are anxious to get the economy started again and people back to work, but despite these concerns, the infection risk is still high.
“The purpose of the restrictions was to ‘flatten the curve,’ so hospitals and healthcare workers could keep up with the demand. But people must realize that when we flatten the curve, we also lengthen the curve.”
Government leaders have pointed to a slower growth in cases, but experts point to compliance with social distancing. However, some Americans are becoming frustrated and have begun protesting to end stay-at-home orders. Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci warn that this will lead to more infections, and that we need to continue social distancing practices indefinitely.
“This pandemic is by no means over, it will continue for weeks, even months,” Brown added. “Experts at the CDC tell us we will have one or more additional waves when restrictions are lifted. To be clear, millions more Americans will still be infected and thousands more will still die in the coming weeks and months. We just don’t know how many because we aren’t sure how many have already been infected. If antibody tests become widely available, then we will have a better idea how many are still to be exposed.
“The hope is that future waves will be smaller and numbers low enough for healthcare to keep up. But at this point, we honestly don’t know. If we suddenly ended social distancing, we could see a larger peak than what we are already experiencing.”
Only 4.5 million (1.37%) Americans have been tested for COVID-19, the highest number in the world, but one of the lowest per capita. Experts say testing needs to be much more widespread. Before fall, there are hopes for a vaccine or a treatment to ensure the second wave is less severe.
“With regards to a vaccine, there are already some promising candidates, but taking them from labs to human trials to mass production takes months,” Brown said. “Based on past experience, these sort of vaccines often take a year or more to be ready. If I were in change, I would not lift restrictions all at once. I would make it gradual, allowing out the most essential workers first. Places like schools, I would think would be the easiest to keep closed.”
COVID-19 has by no means been eradicated and all evidence shows that it will be with us for a long time. Social distancing and hygiene will still be vital to keep the population healthy.
