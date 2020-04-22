Huntsville City Manager Aron Kulhavy says the budget for street repairs this year.
The reason: The severe economic impact from the coronavirus.
Kulhavy said that one of the casualties will include planned repairs to Veterans Memorial Parkway — among others.
“We are looking at making some unfortunate budget cuts due to the virus,” Kulhavy said. “One of our largest line-items is street paving, and our new plan gives us the most bank for our buck.”
The current schedule for street milling/ overlay/ rehab services in the city of Huntsville at a cost of $1.168 million was presented to the Huntsville City Council at its meeting Tuesday afternoon. The largest of the projects include repairs to 14th Street, Sycamore Avenue, Willowbend Street and Smith Hill Road.
“City staff has reduced the street work budget by 25% due to the coronavirus and I want to applaud the city manager and city staff for being proactive on this,” Mayor Pro Tem Joe Rodriquez (Ward 4) said. “We don’t know how much revenue we are going to lose, but we are expecting a significant sales tax reduction.”
In other action, city officials gave approval to a new master plan for Bruce Brothers Huntsville Municipal Airport.
City officials are planning to extend the runway at the airport to 5,500 feet, which planners say would satisfy the needs of the current and projected critical aircraft. This comes with a price tag of $25 million, with 90% of the funds coming from the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Personally I don’t think that this plan will take us where Huntsville wants to go, but it’s a good first step,” said councilmember Paul Davidhizar, who previously called for a longer extension. “We have to do this to apply for these grants, but I think that we need to think bigger than a 5,500 foot runway.”
Kulhavy told that council that a realistic timetable for the runway extension is 3-5 years.
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for May 6.
