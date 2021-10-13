HUNTSVILLE — Pamela moved inland over Mexico’s northwest region Wednesday after slamming into the coast just north of Mazatlan earlier in the day at hurricane strength.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 65 mph as it moved inland. The storm was moving north-northeast at 23 mph and remnants could approach Texas by late Wednesday or Thursday.
According to the latest projections, excessive rainfall and flash flooding are predicted in portions of central Texas after Pamela arrives as a tropical rainstorm by late week. The system’s interaction with a non-tropical system will enhance rainfall further.
The National Weather Service predicts that showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday morning, mainly before 10 a.m. and continue until just after 1 p.m.
It will also bring within it a cold front.
NWS says that weekend temperatures will only reach a high of 77 degrees.
