Pair of blood drives scheduled for next weekend

In times of need, Texans historically come together to support one another.
The Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and area churches are now asking for healthy individuals to step up and help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood.
The hospital auxiliary has a blood drive scheduled for Friday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. within the first floor conference room at Holiday Inn Express, located at 148 Interstate 45 S. The very next day, June 13, First Methodist Church, Cook Springs Baptist Church. Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church and Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 111 Sumac Rd. in Huntsville.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
Appointments are required at www.giveblood.org. Donors must be at least 16-years of age and have parental consent or 17-years of age and older.
Please be aware that Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center requires all donors, volunteers and staff to wear face masks at this time.
