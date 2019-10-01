October’s domestic violence awareness month sheds a light on the abuse that could be happening behind closed doors.
SAAFE House of Huntsville and Alpha Chi Omega Delta Kappa are raising awareness to mourn victims lost to domestic violence, celebrating survivors and connecting the community to the organization working to end the violence.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary, SAAFE House – Sexual Assault and Abuse Free Environment – provides free services and support to men, women and children locally who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Advocacy services, counseling, shelter and a food pantry are available to those in need, as well as a 24/7 hotline for people to call seeking help or guidance.
“We provide services on all ends here,” Scott said.
The organization also helps in finding lawyers, organizing aid for court services, safety planning and risk assessment in addition to accompanying sexual assault victims to the hospital for examinations.
The list of services and support is extensive and all services are provided confidentially. SAAFE House community relations director Dena Scott notes that it is okay to ask for help and that the organization is a local resource for anyone seeking information and assistance, regardless of sex, race, national origin, age, physical handicap, religion or sexual orientation.
The organization works to prevent family violence and sexual assault by educating the community and reaches out to local youth to get ahead of the curve.
“We do get out in the community and try to educate our youth in schools just so they know that we exist, that our services are here, and more than that, to be out in the schools teaching safe dating practices and what is consent,” Scott said. “We’re trying to get ahead of things and educate them on the front end so that maybe they will never have to be someone that will need our shelter or services.”
Statistically, according to the one National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men are victims of domestic abuse in the state of Texas, although sometimes the signs are not as obvious as a bruise.
“A lot of it is controlling, if you feel like your partner is constantly controlling what you’re doing or that you don’t have the freedoms to do things with your friends or they’re checking your phone all of the time or they’re constantly wanting to know your whereabouts – that’s a sign,” Scott said, adding that it’s control on all levels, and can even be financial if they don’t allow one to spend their money the way that they want to spend it.
Often times, when people think of domestic abuse, they immediately think of being hit, that it’s an act of physical violence, however this is not always the case. Verbal and emotional abuse, giving one the silent treatment and not talking to them, or only speaking to them if they are behaving they way that the abuser wants them to behave are all forms of domestic abuse.
“I think (domestic violence) is everywhere, it’s so common, especially on college campuses everywhere in the US … It’s definitely gotten better the past few years with the ‘Me Too’ movement and things like that, but it’s still very prevalent everywhere,” Alpha Chi Omega Delta Kappa chapter vice president of philanthropy Hanna Hodges said. “I think if people just keep talking about it, eventually people will start to believe the victims more.”
“Check on the people around you, know your worth and let other people around you know their worth as well,” Alpha Chi Omega member and one of this year’s candle light vigil survivor speakers Hayley Mikolics advised.
All of Alpha Chi’s national branches are partnered with SAAFE House and the fight against domestic violence. An Alpha Chi alumna herself, Scott notes the significance of the partnership and said that the sorority is a group that they can count on as some of their biggest supporters.
“They have supported SAAFE house in ways that we could not live without them. They do so much for us if we need them, they are here,” Scott said.
The duo will be holding events near the end of the month including Go Purple day on October 24 and a fashion show hosted by Alpha Chi Omega on October 26 with clothing provided by local boutiques.
“We’re trying to paint the town purple,” Scott said. The events are being held to spread awareness of victims and raise funds to benefit the SAAFE House.
If you are in need of immediate assistance, call the SAAFE House hotline at (936)291-3369 or (936)327-2513.
For face-to-face crisis intervention and advocacy services, visit the SAAFE House facilities in Huntsville at 1426 Sam Houston Avenue. No appointments are required.
