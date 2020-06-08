More than half of the confirmed coronavirus patients in Walker County have recovered, based on the latest local statistics.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported a total of 113 residents out of 210 countywide have recovered by Monday. This represents an increase of 26 recoveries since last week.
State health officials consider coronavirus patients who survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms as recovered. So the patients listed as recovered over the weekend reported symptoms starting before May 8.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also confirmed that 1,656 offender have tested positive for the virus — 34% of which have been classified as recovered. However, officials note that the majority of the active cases are of asymptomatic offenders who may not be displaying symptoms.
Growth in the numbers of newly confirmed cases also slowed over the weekend, with nine additional resident cases and five new offender cases.
The news comes as the state is moving to increase coronavirus testing in minority communities that have been hit hard by cases. Through this move the state will expand walk-up and drive-through testing sites, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The Republican also said Texas will be poised to react to any surge in cases that may come from exposure in large public demonstrations that have been held since the death of former Houston resident George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was black, died on Memorial Day after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed man stopped moving and pleading for air.
“We must address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underserved and minority communities and ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one,” the Republican Abbott said.
The move comes after several black lawmakers complained the state hasn't adequately addressed their pleas for better racial data and efforts to decrease COVD-19′s decidedly deadly toll on black Americans.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with local officials in Dallas, San Antonio, the Rio Grand Valley and several other areas to ramp up testings sites for each community, Abbott said.
The Texas Military Department will be conducting three days of testing at the Walker County Fairgrounds beginning Tuesday. The testing, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Thursday is open to anyone wanting a test if they pre-register by going online to www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400.
While Texas is further easing its economic lockdown — restaurants will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity later this week, for example — the governor's office is eyeing the protests as a potential cause of a possible surge in cases.
"We are ensuring that Texans can continue to safely exercise their First Amendment Rights while putting protocols in place to identify and mitigate any spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said.
Texas has seen a recent rise the number of daily cases, hospitalizations and the 7-day average positivity rate of testing. Saturday's 1,940 new cases was the state's second-highest single day total, and the positivity rate had surged to 7.6%, its highest mark since late April.
Texas reported 1,935 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, setting a single-day high.
