Outbreak of COVID-19 slows within local prison population

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s count of coronavirus cases continued to climb Tuesday, but signs of hope may be emerging that the spread of the virus is slowing.
Only 17 local offenders were added to COVID-19 case count since last Friday, bringing the county’s total to 199. Since the agency began tracking last month there have been 482 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 1,299 offenders who have tested positive.
According to TDCJ, There are now 66 employees and 371 offenders who have medically recovered.
The slower positive testing rate comes days after it was reported that TDCJ has tested 1,700 symptomatic inmates for the virus — about 1% of the state’s prison population. More than 70% of them have tested positive for the coronavirus.
However, offender deaths continue to mount.
On Tuesday, TDCJ officials announced the death of Danilo Garza, 65, out of the Eastham Unit in nearby Houston County. Prison officials say that Garaza tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20 and was moved to Hospital Galveston on April 28 after his condition worsened. He died from the virus on Monday.
At least 10 offenders in Walker County units are believed to have died from the virus, with an additional 14 deaths across the state prison system currently under investigation.
Six of Huntsville’s seven prison units —Byrd, Ellis, Estelle, Goree, Huntsville and Wynne — remain in a precautionary lockdown. The precautionary lockdown extends for 14 days from the date of the last positive case.
