Our heroes wear scrubs

When fixating on a pandemic or disaster situation, the mental health of those serving on the frontlines is often overlooked.
With 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Walker County as of Friday, the Huntsville Memorial Hospital team is working together to ensure that no-one gets left behind.
“It is scary, and of course our main fear is taking it home to our family members and will there be enough PPE today? What types of patients are we going to be seeing?” said Amanda Wheeler, Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s director of emergency services.
As the emergency services director, Wheeler works alongside and oversees the nurses in the emergency department who are along the front lines of receiving potential COVID-19 cases.
Although, Wheeler never imagined dealing with a situation like the COVID-19 pandemic to this extent, she remains confident and positive about HMH’s ability to safely power through.
“(As nurses) you kind of have to keep in perspective that we’re dealing with COVID-19 today, but nurses are trained to deal with all types of infectious diseases,” Wheeler said. “We know how to protect ourselves from HIV, hepatitis, the seasonal flu, ebola and all of those scary things, so we’ve been training for things like this for years.”
“We work in a stressful environment every day, so we’re in tune and accustomed to probably a higher level of stress than most people. When you throw in a threat like a pandemic on top of that, it does tend to elevate, so we really have to watch out for each other and make sure that we’re taking care of our team members,” Wheeler said.
With a growing number of cases, shift schedules are running as usual to ensure that nurses are not overworked and are taking days off to regroup, spend time with family and practice self-care. However, Wheeler’s team of nurses frequently volunteers to fill the gaps in scheduling and take over for their peers who might be struggling.
“Some people are a little more prone to anxiety and panic, so we work so closely together that you’re kind of in tune when someone is kind of getting overwhelmed. We tell them ‘step outside, take a break, I got your patients for a little bit,’ so we really try to monitor each other before (reaching) that breaking point,” Wheeler said.
Reaching the point of a mental health crisis can become dangerous for healthcare workers as mistakes can begin to unravel quickly during long shifts. A lapse in judgement or missed details like medications could easily emerge, jeopardizing the lives of patients.
“There is some fear, but we’re a very close-knit team at Huntsville Memorial, so I’ve just seen the staff pull together and really support each other both when they are on duty and off,” Wheeler added. “They’re checking on each other frequently and just giving each other positive words of encouragement which is phenomenal to be able to see that in play every day.”
“Switching off” when leaving work and compartmentalizing is important for healthcare workers to take care of themselves, stay healthy and rest when home. Acts of self-care including reading, keeping a diary, limiting social media exposure, talking to a friend or loved one about their feelings, practicing meditation and mindfulness and engaging in physical exercise can help relieve tensions building inside.
“I think nursing is a calling and to a certain extent, we do bring it home, but focusing on the things in our life that we have to be thankful for and a great team at work makes it a whole lot easier to deal with the fear and the panic that you see in general,” Wheeler said.
The HMH staff is well equipped with free resources to help its employees maintain healthy mental status during this stressful situation through employee assistance, the Texas Medical Association and Texas Hospital Association. Mental health counselors are also being made available to the employees by phone and Zoom.
“If you start getting down and depressed and really worried and anxious, it’s hard to overcome a challenge like this,” the emergency services director added. “I am just blown away by how the staff is responding to each other and everybody is just pulling together like the family that we’ve always said we are … just to see it everyday, day in and day out, is really heartwarming to me.”