Osili re-indicted for allegedly abusing a child in Huntsville

A Huntsville man has been re-indicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 after authorities say he touched the genitals and breasts of the victim over a three year period.
Joseph Osili, 59, was initially indicted on the charges in April. If found guilty, Osilii faces imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years. He could also see a penalty from two to 20 years for a charge of indecency with a child.
Osili is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $232,500.
Two indicted on felony drug charges
A Walker County Grand Jury also handed down indictments for Daniel Stokes, 35, and Leah Yeley, 31, for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between four and 200 grams.
Stokes was arrested in May on the 4000 block of Sam Houston Avenue, where police say he fled his home on Cline Street, leaving his young child moments before an April 24 SWAT raid. The raid led to the arrests of Jared Robledo, Luis Larios and Marcus Murray.
Police say over two pounds of marijuana, 80 grams of cocaine, several ecstasy pills, THC vape oil, rifles, pistols, ammo and $5,000 in cash were found inside the home.
Stokes remains in custody at the Walker County Jail on $140,000 in bonds.
Yeley had her charge added after she was initially arrested in August 2018.
Other indictments handed down during the July term of the Walker County Grand Jury include:
• Fernando — Assault family/ household member with impede breath/ circulation.
• Pachelli Blease — Possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 2).
• Noel Colon-Ortiz — Burglary of a building, theft of property ($2,500-$30,000, illegal dumping.
• Joshua Erwin — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).
• Dannie Haywood — Theft of property (2,500-$30,000).
• Justin Hosea — Theft of property ($2,500-$30,000).
• Shanga Jones — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jonathan Jordan — Forgery financial instrument.
• Shamakia Lambert — Forgery financial instrument.
• Quintin Long — Theft of property ($2,500-$30,000).
• Thomas Negrete — Theft of property ($2,500-$30,000).
• Dante Owens — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Andrew Presswood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Germaine Singleton — Credit/ debit card abuse, fraud with use/possession of identifying information.
• Ronnie Stubblefield — Theft of property (less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions).
• Marcus Williams — Burglary of a habitation (two counts).
• Stephen Brackens — Burglary of a habitation.
• Cody Caffee — Assault of a family/ household member with impeding breath.
• Don Huey — burglary of a building.
• Jimmy Stewart — Sexual offender duty to register for life/ annually.
• Joshua Wallace — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Stephanie Oliver — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).
