Ordinance drafted to regulate golf carts in Huntsville

It’s legal for anyone to drive golf carts on public streets.
But members of the Huntsville City Council are wanting to eradicate that.
In a sometimes heated debate on Tuesday, members of the city council presented a proposed ordinance that would increase regulation of the off-road vehicles, following complaints from citizens in the Elkins Lake subdivision. Particularly with vehicles that are being utilized by children.
“Elkins Lake has become a golfing community, so a lot of people there own golf carts," Councilmember Joe Rodriquez (Ward 4) said. "I get complaints all the time about underaged children driving golf carts all over the neighborhood, and they are unaware of the traffic laws.”
The Texas Transportation code does not require a driver's license to operate a golf cart, but city’s may be able to adopt additional regulations via an ordinance.
Under the proposed ordinance new regulations include:
• requiring headlights, tail lamps, reflectors, parking brakes, mirrors and slow-moving vehicle emblem (all subject to compliance inspection by police);
• prohibiting carts that have been altered to travel at greater than 27 m.p.h.;
• requiring drivers to have a valid Texas Driver License and abide by all traffic rules;
• prohibiting operation on sidewalks, hike and bike trails;
• prohibiting transportation of a child younger than 4-years-old, and prohibits anyone from riding in the lap of operator or passenger.
Rodriquez pointed to the fatality of a 12-year-old boy, who was killed when riding in a golf cart that rolled onto its side in Magnolia, to the cause for the proposed regulations.
“The last thing you want, is to do nothing and then have an accident,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “What really scares me is that people will load four or five kids in a cart and that turns into a dangerous situation.”
The proposed ordinance would allow police to impose a maximum fine of $200 for rule breakers.
However, the ordinance will have to overcome a few roadblocks before it’s final vote, which is expected to take place next month. Those will include the city possibly waiting on an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton towards the city’s ability to impose the penalty, while also coming up with support on the city council.
“I wonder if this is really an issue that the city needs to be involved in,” councilmember Russell Humphrey questioned. “This is primarily an issue for only one particular subdivision, and shouldn’t they have an organization to enforce rules like this. The subdivision should address this on their own, so we can avoid the city having to go in and run down kids on a golf cart.”
Action taken by the city council on Tuesday included:
• postponing a vote on a wastewater reclamation plant that has been constructed by Sam Houston State University. Council discussed the issue at length in executive session, under the guise of consultation with an attorney. No discussion was held in the open session.
• awarding $184,631.51 for the purchase services to upgrade the city’s core data and server storage infrastructure.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Nov. 17.
