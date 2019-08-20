Opposition continues on proposed annexation

Plans to grow the city of Huntsville by over 30 percent are progressing, despite possible legal opposition from property owners.
The Huntsville City Council voted to postpone the final reading of an ordinance to annex 7,571 acres of surrounding property until October 1 in an effort to provide additional time for city staff to negotiate development agreements.
However, property owners are claiming that the city has no plans to provide services to their area and that they are feeling forced to sign development agreements.
“We are having trouble finding many people that are in support of your action,” said attorney Bret Strong, who is representing three property owners in Area A of the annexation. “The statutory framework for annexation was modified in 2019 … our legislatures and governor tried to fix the very thing that is potentially going to happen in this city, and that is annexing areas that are far from receiving any city services.”
Officials have stated that the city has the capacity to serve all of the proposed annexation areas, with extension of water and sewer infrastructure coming with new development. According to the city’s development code and engineering standards, any new development is responsible for designing and installing new water, sanitary sewer, stormwater management facilities and new roads at their own expense.
The city is required by the Texas Local Government Code to provide fire, police, street maintenance and solid waste services upon annexation.
“You are simply looking for taxation,” Strong added. “The inventory and service plan have not been completed and are completely inadequate. You are potentially annexing one of the larger annexations in the history of Texas and it is not being done how the law requires.”
The city council must adopt the ordinance by an October 5 deadline — which is 60 days after the first reading. All development agreement negotiations are being handled by the city attorney’s office.
“This annexation plan has been one big screw up since the beginning,” said councilmember Ronald Allen, who voted against the measure. “This city rushed to beat a law that passed by ⅔ of the state legislature. If we want to annex then we need to take our time, thoroughly review plans and follow annexation law.”
Included in the proposed annexation is:
• 1,155 acres located northwest of the current city limits near Interstate 45 and Hwy. 75 north (Area A).
• 776 acres located northeast of the current city limits near Hwy. 19 and FM 2821 (Area B).
• 137 acres located east of the current city limits near Hwy. 190 and Old Phelps Road (Area C).
• 254 acres located east of the current city limits near Hwy. 75 South and Rush Road (Area D).
• 3,548 acres located south of the current city limits near Hwy. 75 South, Interstate 45 and Park Road 40 (Area E).
• 164 acres located west of the current city limits south of the Westridge Subdivision (Area F).
• 1,106 acres located west of the current city limits near Hwy. 30 and FM 1791 (Area G).
“These people do not want to be annexed unless they come to an agreement with the city, and they will take legal action if necessary,” Strong added. “We hope that you (council) will withdraw this plan for annexation.”
—
See more from Tuesday’s meeting of the Huntsville City Council in Thursday’s edition of The Huntsville Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.