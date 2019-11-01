A traffic stop led police to the discovery of several opiate pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana Thursday night in Huntsville.
Police say the driver of a Chrysler 300 was traveling without their headlights on in the 1200 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 8:30 p.m., when Huntsville police officer Ashley Massey noticed the violation and pulled the vehicle over. While approaching the vehicle, Massey smelled the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Stacie Merchant, 38, of Huntsville – to exit the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, Massey discovered several pills, including hydrocodone and Tylenol coated with codeine, which were not prescribed to Merchant. Massey also discovered a scale, baggies and rolling papers in the vehicle, before searching the trunk and finding a gallon bag containing an ounce of marijuana.
“This was a pretty large haul from one arrest,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Merchant was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Walker County Jail on a $2,500 bond, but has since bonded out.
